NFL prospects prep for combine at Proactive Sports Performance in Westlake Village

Top college players from around the country looking to make the pros come to Westlake Village to sharpen their skills for the combine.

Top college players from around the country looking to make the pros come to Westlake Village to sharpen their skills for the combine.

Top college players from around the country looking to make the pros come to Westlake Village to sharpen their skills for the combine.

Top college players from around the country looking to make the pros come to Westlake Village to sharpen their skills for the combine.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. -- The NFL draft is coming up in April. But before that, college players get a chance to show off their skills at the combine in Indianapolis.

And there are few places as good at getting them ready for that showcase then Proactive Sports Performance in Westlake Village.

College athletes come from around the country to Proactive to prepare for the combine, where they undergo a rigorous scientific evaluation of their skill set and their bodies' strengths and weaknesses.

For Curt Sandoval's full report on Proactive, please watch the video above.

The NFL draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit and will be broadcast by ABC and ESPN.