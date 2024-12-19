Santa's special stop for pediatric patients in The Woodlands

Not everyone can visit a mall Santa. The heartfelt experience bringing holiday magic to children at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

Not everyone can visit a mall Santa. The heartfelt experience bringing holiday magic to children at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

Not everyone can visit a mall Santa. The heartfelt experience bringing holiday magic to children at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

Not everyone can visit a mall Santa. The heartfelt experience bringing holiday magic to children at TIRR Memorial Hermann.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- 'Tis the season for some holiday cheer and a visit to Santa Claus.

But traditional Santa visits at the mall, with the large crowds, bright lights, and loud noises, can be too much for some.

TIRR Memorial Hermann recently hosted its fourth annual Sensory Friendly Santa event. This photo opportunity provides a calm, inclusive environment for pediatric patients.

Four-and-a-half-year-old Blaise had his wishlist ready, " I want a Lightening McQueen remote-controlled car and a remote Monster Megalodon."

His mom, Makenzie, was overjoyed for Blaise to have some time with Santa, "He is immunocompromised, meaning if he gets a common cold, he'll end up in the hospital. So it's really nice to have this secluded Santa visit. He doesn't have to deal with loud noises, and it's one-on-one with Santa."

Visits mean the world to the kids, but they're also important for the parents who want some normalcy. TIRR Memorial Hermann Physical Therapist Katelyn Navarro says, "Some of the feedback we get is the parents will tell us this is the first time my kid has smiled or taken a picture with Santa."