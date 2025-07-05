Sierra Madre honors first responders during annual Fourth of July parade

The Sierra Madre Fourth of July parade held a special meaning this year as the community honored first responders after January's Eaton Fire.

The Sierra Madre Fourth of July parade held a special meaning this year as the community honored first responders after January's Eaton Fire.

The Sierra Madre Fourth of July parade held a special meaning this year as the community honored first responders after January's Eaton Fire.

The Sierra Madre Fourth of July parade held a special meaning this year as the community honored first responders after January's Eaton Fire.

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Sierra Madre Fourth of July parade has been going on for over 50 years, but this year's celebration held a special meaning, as the community honored first responders after January's Eaton Fire.

The local heroes were named Grand Marshals for the parade this year.

A multitude of different fire departments came together at the parade as the community celebrated the brave firefighters that helped protect this community from being ravaged by the Eaton Fire.

"To have them celebrated at their annual 4th of July parade means a lot. It's an honor to have them recognize Sierra Madre, county of Los Angeles," said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Sierra Madre residents said they are grateful to firefighters facing the wrath of Mother Nature to protect the community's way of life from being torched.

Watch Leo Stallworth's full report in the media player above.

