Go inside a century of handmade tiles at The Moravian Pottery and Tile Works

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, there's a place where beautiful tiles are still made by hand.

The Moravian Pottery and Tile Works dates back to the early 1900s.

It was opened by Henry Mercer, an archeologist turned artist, who wanted to preserve the processes of making tile.

"Mercer wanted his tiles to look as if they could have been made in any culture, any timeline," says ex-director of Tile Works, Katia McGuirk.

Workers continue to use the same techniques as they did back in those early days and guests can come to watch the process.

"It's a handmade product and raw materials. Each one will be a little bit different," explains tile team leader, John Mellor. "They're going to have little extra bits of character or imperfections, and often it's those little bits that are appealing to people."