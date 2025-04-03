Twin brothers achieve their pilot dreams

Two Brothers, one dream. Jamil and Jalal Paul are soaring to new heights as pilots for United Airlines.

Two Brothers, one dream. Jamil and Jalal Paul are soaring to new heights as pilots for United Airlines.

Two Brothers, one dream. Jamil and Jalal Paul are soaring to new heights as pilots for United Airlines.

Two Brothers, one dream. Jamil and Jalal Paul are soaring to new heights as pilots for United Airlines.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Jamil and Jalal Paul are each other's wingmen. The twin brothers have been side by side in life and in their dreams of becoming professional pilots.

"We knew we wanted to fly since we were four years old, and we followed that path together," First Officer Jalal Paul said.

Jalal and Jamil were raised in New Jersey. They credit their parents for being instrumental in achieving their dreams, especially their dad, Gerald.

The brothers said their father pursued an aviation career but couldn't become a pilot due to a lack of resources and support. Gerald made sure that was not the case for his sons.

"We would never see an aviator that looked like us all the way through our collegiate career, but he (dad) said that's because you have to be what you have to see," Captain Jamil Paul said.

Today, the twins fly with United Airlines and are based in Houston.