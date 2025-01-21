What is PDS warning? NWS meteorologist explains

Monday's red-flag warning is a PDS, which stands for "particularly dangerous situation." But what does that mean? An NWS meteorologist explains.

The National Weather Service issued another "Particularly dangerous situation" -- or PDS -- warning - for extreme red-flag conditions. It's the 5th PDS warning since November.

"Ultimately every situation is different but for all of these if a fire were to develop it has the potential to grow explosively," said Dr. Ariel Cohen, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

A PDS is for areas already under red-flag warnings. This week's PDS warning includes western portions of L.A. County, Ventura, parts of the San Fernando Valley and even extends up the 5 Freeway.

"We're already seeing these damaging wind gusts setting up across the area. It's already being realized," Cohen said.

NWS Los Angeles issued its first two PDS warnings in 2020. Then came two years of near-record rainfall and extensive vegetation growth.

So why are there so many PDS alerts this year? The recent dry spell, available fuels and strong winds all together form an extremely dangerous combination.

"All of that fuel was drying out and available to burn," Cohen said. "We have winds that dry the fuels out further and without precipitation again it's a very volatile situation."