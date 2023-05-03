A solemn vigil honored a 19-year-old woman who was fatally struck by stray gunfire while she was parking her car on a street in South Los Angeles.

Vigil honors 19-year-old woman killed after being caught in crossfire of South LA shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A solemn vigil honored a 19-year-old woman who was fatally struck by stray gunfire while she was parking her car on a street in South Los Angeles.

Jazmin Green's mother, Theresa Pearson, still remembers the last time she spoke to her daughter.

"She just left," Pearson said at the memorial. "She was like, 'I'll be here to help you tomorrow.' Twenty minutes later, I got the phone call."

Green had just finished work on the evening of May 24. She was parking her car when she got caught in the middle of gang crossfire and was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital, where she died three days later.

2 male suspects were seen driving away from the scene.

"She was a bright girl, friendly, and a had bright future ahead of her for one. Yes, she did," Pearson said of her daughter, whose friends called her "Jazzy."

Green graduated last year from Mayfair High School. She had recently started at American Career college with dreams of becoming a medical assistant.

Murder investigation underway after person killed following dispute in South LA

"Jazzy was so loveable," her friend Tarra King Parker said. "She was a big teddy bear. She always had a smile. She was always joking."

Green's mother described her as "so bright. I'm still at a loss for words, just trying to wake up from this dream."

The suspects in the fatal shooting remain at large. Green's family is asking for the public's help to catch them.

"To say this is a tragedy is an understatement," Pastor Tony DeVeres said at the vigil. "It's something that's happening far too often.

"If you know about this and you say nothing, you are just as guilty as those who pull the trigger," he added.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Green's family with funeral expenses.