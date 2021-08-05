Arts & Entertainment

New Hollywood exhibit immerses visitors into the world of Vincent Van Gogh

By
Immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes to Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Step into a 'starry night' inside the former Amoeba Music Building in Hollywood.

You will be transported into the world of the magnificent Vincent Van Gogh.

Now through January you can visit the Immersive Van Gogh Experience.

In the 55,000 square foot facility artists use music, animation, and storytelling, to take visitors on an emotional and experiential ride through the world renowned painters life and greatest works of art.

At Wednesday's grand opening, city leaders touted the Van Gogh exhibit as Hollywood's latest blockbuster event.

The exhibit you see is a collaboration between an American director and an Italian designer.

Nearly 3 million tickets have been sold, in cities from Paris to Toronto, New York and San Francisco.

Celebrities Lilly Collins and George Lucas visited the Chicago exhibit.

And now Angelinos are invited to step inside.

Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums hope to educate visitors and highlight the life of the prolific Dutch painter and letter writer in this iconic and quintessential LA space.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now at https://www.vangoghla.com/
