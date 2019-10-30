Violent car crash leaves 2 dead in Irvine

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a violent car crash that left two people dead in Irvine Monday night.

The single-car crash happened on the northbound transition of the I-5 to the 405 Freeway around 10 p.m.

The vehicle ended wrapped around a pole and left two victims trapped inside.

Both victims died from their injuries, authorities say.

The crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe speed may have played a factor.
