Violent car crash leaves 2 dead in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a violent car crash that left two people dead in Irvine Monday night.The single-car crash happened on the northbound transition of the I-5 to the 405 Freeway around 10 p.m.The vehicle ended wrapped around a pole and left two victims trapped inside.Both victims died from their injuries, authorities say.The crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe speed may have played a factor.