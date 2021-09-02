Technology

Virgin Hyperloop to be featured in the Smithsonian

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Virgin Hyperloop to be featured at the Smithsonian

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Virgin Hyperloop's X2 pod is history and the future in one.

"The hyperloop is the first new form of mass transportation in over a century," Ryan Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications for Virgin Hyperloop, said.

By sucking out the atmospheric pressure, the pod magnetically moves at speeds up to 670 miles per hour. In November 2020, it completed its first test run with passengers in Las Vegas.

"So we're hoping to get hyperloops up and running by the end of the decade," Kelly said.

The Virgin Hyperloop is making history yet again as it's getting packed up in Gardena and will head to Washington D.C. where it will be featured in the Smithsonian Arts and Industries "Futures" exhibit.

"This is something that's inspiring and gives us hope for the future," Kelly said.

Virgin Hyperloop's goal is to commercialize these vehicles by the end of the decade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygardenalos angeles countyvirgin americau.s. & worldsmithsonianinvention
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gang member convicted in 2017 murder of Whittier police officer
Joe Rogan has COVID, has taken controversial anti-parasitic drug
Stretch of the 101 Freeway to be renamed for astronaut Sally Ride
Gregg Leakes, husband of reality star NeNe Leakes, dies at 66
FBI searches for Tarzana couple wanted in $21M COVID-relief fraud
LAPD searching for man who groped sleeping UCLA student
New luxury hotel high-rise to open in downtown LA
Show More
LASD deputy arrested, suspected of molesting teen girl
'Maderna' misspelling on fake COVID-19 card leads to woman's arrest
OC plastic surgeon accused of sexually assaulting 2 patients
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain's 2019 death
5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
More TOP STORIES News