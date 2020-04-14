Society

Coronavirus pandemic: Virginia bishop who ignored social distancing guidelines dies from COVID-19

Bishop Gerald Glenn, the pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Virginia, has died, the church announced. Glenn had tested positive for coronavirus.
CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Bishop Gerald Glenn, the pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Virginia has died, the church announced on Sunday. Glenn had tested positive for coronavirus, according to a video posted by his daughter Mar-Gerie Crawley.

Despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid mass gatherings and maintain social distancing, Glenn said in a sermon on March 22, "I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus," and announced he was not afraid to die.

It was the next day that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued his executive order banning all public and private gatherings of 10 people or more.

Coronavirus: 3 IE churches sue Newsom over physical distancing orders
EMBED More News Videos

Three SoCal churches that want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic are suing Gov. Newsom over the state's physical distancing orders.


On April 4, Glenn's daughter posted a video, announcing that both he and his wife, Marcietia Glenn, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The church's post announcing Gerald Glenn's death, asked that others would allow the "First Family to grieve in their own way."

"While they are mourning the heartbreaking earthly absence of their family patriarch & spiritual father, they also have family members who are struggling to survive this dreaded pandemic," the church's Facebook post read.

Final arrangements for Glenn are expected to be made within the next few days, the church said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvirginiahealthcoronaviruschurchu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News