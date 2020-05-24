Coronavirus Los Angeles

Southern California restaurant offers 'drive-in, dine-out' service amid coronavirus pandemic

Vitello's Italian restaurant in Studio City is offering a unique outdoor dining experience to customers.
STUDIO CITY (KABC) -- A Southern California restaurant has decided dine-in service is just too dangerous, so the owners came up with another way to keep business flowing during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are calling it "drive-in, dine-out" where customers tailgate in the parking lot.

The idea started when one of the restaurants regulars asked owners if they could eat in the lot after picking up food.

"We're allowing people to come out if they feel comfortable. We're 15 feet apart, we're bringing food to them curbside. It's just a make sense thing and based on the experience and the fact that we have 70 reservations in advance, people are liking it," said co-owner Brad Roen.

The owners say the drive-in experience is so popular they are booked through June and may continue the service even after business goes back to normal.
