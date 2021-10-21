Singer Ángela Aguilar visits Boyle Heights to support local Hispanic restaurants

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles-born Mexican-American singer Ángela Aguilar visited Boyle Heights on Wednesday with a fleet of specially-painted Volkswagen Beetles for a good cause.The singer visited the family-owned Mexican restaurant El Tepeyac Cafe, to call on the local community to support Hispanic restaurants while preparing foralso known as Day of the Dead."I am super excited because Manzanita Sol is helping me help small businesses in Los Angeles, specifically," Aguilar said. "We're giving out giftcards and(bread of the dead). We're just giving out fun times after a really tough pandemic."The Volkswagen Beetles are similar to Mexican taxis and will surprise Angelenos in key neighborhoods this weekend with special gift cards.