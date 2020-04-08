Community starts "Here to Help Silver Lake" group to run errands for those who can't leave the house

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for many people to run errands. But a few neighbors in Silver Lake are here to help.Silver Lake resident Melissa Libertelli started the neighborhood group, "Here to Help Silver Lake" after noticing so many young, healthy people wanted to assist those that need a little extra help right now."So far, we've helped about 10 people, but we've had a lot of people reach out saying that, 'Hey, I don't need anything right now. But I'm going to need something in the future.' Or, 'It's good to know that you're here if I run out of supplies,'" said Libertelli.Right now, they have about 70 volunteers. But Libertelli said more and more people have reached out asking how they can help.Volunteers can help pick up things like groceries and prescriptions as well as canvass to help get the word out."My goal is to obviously, first and foremost, help anyone who can't leave their house, get whatever they need, and to not stress and feel like worried about how they're going to get their prescription or their medication or their dog's food," said Libertelli.Libertelli said it's also been a great way to get to know her community."It's been really reassuring for people just to know that there are people who care. Like I think half of the battle is just reminding people of that connection," said volunteer Christina Garofalo.If you're looking to donate your time to "Here to Help Silver Lake," reach out to the email heretohelpsilverlake@gmail.com.