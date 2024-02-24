Voting centers open across Los Angeles and Orange counties

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- More than 100 voting centers opened on Saturday morning across Los Angeles County for residents to cast in-person ballots for the upcoming presidential primary election.

Early voting was already available at the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office in Norwalk, at 12400 Imperial Highway. The 119 centers that opened on Saturday are spread throughout the county in hopes of encouraging more people to get their votes in early.

The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast their ballots at any center, regardless of where they live in the county. A list of nearby locations can be found online at locator.lavote.gov.

People who missed the voter-registration deadline but still want to vote can register at a vote center and cast a provisional ballot.

A new poll released Friday by the Public Policy Institute of California shows congressman Adam Schiff once again in the lead at 24%, but who Schiff will face in the November runoff election remains unclear.

On March 2, more than 600 vote center locations will open across the county.

On Election Day, March 5, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In Orange County, 37 vote centers will open on Saturday, with another 146 opening on March 2. A full list of Orange County centers is available at ocvote.gov/votecenter.