Some LA County voters cast provisional ballots after being told they already voted in recall

Some LA County voters told they already voted in recall election

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the California recall election entering its final stretch, voting has not gone smoothly for everyone.

In Woodland Hills last Sunday, some people said they were turned away because it was noted they had already voted - even though they insisted they had yet to cast a ballot.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office said those people received provisional ballots, which is a "fail-safe option" to ensure only one of their votes is counted and that no one is turned away.

"After troubleshooting, the issue was resolved and the check-in equipment at the location was replaced. Voting has continued," the county registrar's office tweeted in response to the reports.



With just hours left to vote on Election Day, poll workers will gather all ballots at 8 p.m. when the doors close and send them off for counting.

Some experts believe turnout could be as high as 50%, which would be a high mark for a special election.

