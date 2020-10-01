How many voted in your district? Data shows which CA districts show up to vote the least

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As voters attempt to digest or erase Tuesday's chaotic presidential debate from their memories, it has left more questions than answers on how to solve issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, job losses, and climate change as Election Day approaches.
Wednesday was a day of explaining and it was President Donald Trump who quickly attempted to backtrack on his failure, once again, to condemn white supremacists, saying the Proud Boys group should "stand back and stand by."
Among other topics discussed were climate change and California's forest management, the Affordable Care Act and the Supreme Court nominee.
In the final segment of the debate, Trump spread false information about mail voting, saying, "This is going to be a fraud like you've never seen."
Biden, on the other hand, encouraged people to vote.
"Vote, vote, vote," he said.
"If we get the votes, it will be all over. He's going to go," Biden added.
But, how many people are expected to turn out to vote in this election?
An ABC7 analysis of data from the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Census Bureau found that 81 of the 435 U.S. congressional districts saw less than half of their eligible citizens vote in 2016.
Fifteen of them were in California, 11 were in Southern California.
The lowest participation rate in Southern California was the 35th District, which includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. Less than 42% of voting age citizens in this district registered and voted in the 2016 election. It was the 16th lowest participation rate of all 435 Districts in the country in 2016.
These patterns are consistent for the 2018 midterm election as well.
In general, across the country and in Los Angeles County, poorer and more minority areas saw a lower share of their voting-age residents turn out in 2018 and in 2016.
For the 2016 election, in U.S. congressional districts where most residents were white, about 60% of adult citizens voted. In those where most residents were a racial or ethnic minority, the percentage who got registered and voted was 53%.
In richer-than-average congressional districts, about 62% of eligible adults voted in 2016. In poorer-than-average districts, about 53% of eligible adults got registered and voted.
A similar trend was found in LA County. An ABC7 analysis of county voting data from more than 100 communities within the county from the 2016 November election showed communities that were majority white had 73% of eligible voters cast ballots. That's compared to areas that were majority non-white: just 56% of eligible voters cast ballots.
In richer-than-average areas 67% of eligible voters cast ballots. Poorer-than-average areas saw just 53% of eligible voters voting.
These disparities hold true in L.A. County for both the 2018 November election and when looking at the rate of registered voters who cast ballots.
But, regardless of voter turnout this year, experts have said that there may be a delay in election results.
