Calls to #BoycottWalgreens grow on social media as customers denied birth control, condoms

In several tweets, some customers said they were denied the products due to a cashier's moral or religious beliefs.
Walgreens responded to those posts, saying company policy allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription if they have a moral objection.
But the company said the employee is required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty.
Frustrated customers have taken to social media with the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens to bring light to being denied birth control or condoms by cashiers.