walgreens

Calls to #BoycottWalgreens grow on social media as customers denied birth control, condoms

EMBED <>More Videos

Calls to #BoycottWalgreens grow as customers denied birth control

Some customers are calling for a Walgreens boycott after claiming that some shoppers are being denied birth control and condoms.

In several tweets, some customers said they were denied the products due to a cashier's moral or religious beliefs.

Walgreens responded to those posts, saying company policy allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription if they have a moral objection.

But the company said the employee is required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty.

Frustrated customers have taken to social media with the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens to bring light to being denied birth control or condoms by cashiers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswalgreenssocial mediapharmacistpharmaceuticalshealth caretwitterbirth control
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
WALGREENS
Organic freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to high levels of lead
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man tackles suspected Walgreens shoplifter
3 thieves caught on video snatching purses from Fontana TJ Maxx store
TOP STORIES
Police shoot, wound man armed with gun in East LA
Banner plane slams into ocean at Huntington Beach; pilot rescued
Strict curfew to kick off tonight after Knott's Berry Farm fights
Mega Millions $660M jackpot winning numbers drawn
Riverside, San Bernardino counties reach 'high' COVID level
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Show More
Veterans use comedy to help grow nonprofit's mental health programs
Security at Santee Alley increased after chaotic fight
Newsom takes jab at TX governor's stance on guns, abortion in new ad
Attorney: LAPD not releasing report on deadly Trader Joe's shooting
Marines' 1st Black 4-star general to be confirmed
More TOP STORIES News