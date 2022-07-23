Calls to #BoycottWalgreens grow on social media as customers denied birth control, condoms

Some customers are calling for a Walgreens boycott after claiming that some shoppers are being denied birth control and condoms.In several tweets, some customers said they were denied the products due to a cashier's moral or religious beliefs.Walgreens responded to those posts, saying company policy allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription if they have a moral objection.But the company said the employee is required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty.Frustrated customers have taken to social media with the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens to bring light to being denied birth control or condoms by cashiers.