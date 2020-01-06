Careers

LA is 127th best place in US to find a job in 2020, study says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're looking for a job in the new year in California, you may want to look outside Los Angeles.

The city ranked No. 127 on WalletHub's "Best Cities for Jobs" in 2020.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities in the United States using indicators ranging from job opportunities to employment growth, to monthly average starting salary.

San Francisco was No. 3, followed by Fremont at No. 5 and San Jose at No 15.

Huntington Beach, Rancho Cucamonga and San Diego made the top 30 list.
