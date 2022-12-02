Mt. San Antonio College employee fatally struck in apparent 'intentional act' ID'd as tram driver

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- An employee of Mt. San Antonio College who was struck and killed by a driver on campus, which authorities described as an apparently "intentional act," has been identified as a 63-year-old man.

Ralph Barragan worked as a tram driver for a disabled students program, a job he started in July 2007, college President Bill William T. Scroggins said in a statement.

"This a heartbreaking time for the entire campus community. A death on our campus and among our Mt. SAC family affects us all deeply. Let's pause to remember Ralph and his sincere kindness and boundless warmth," he said.

Barragan died on campus Thursday morning after Los Angeles County deputies arrived to find him unresponsive and suffering from trauma.

Authorities did not release any further details, but said the collision "appears to be an intentional act."

The driver accused of hitting Barragan, only identified as a man in his 30s, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital. He was detained by authorities.

Their relationship to one another is unclear.

Anyone with information about the incident is to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.