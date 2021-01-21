Disney World

Disney World closes Hall of Presidents to add animatronic Biden

By 6abc Digital Staff
ORLANDO, Florida -- History buffs may want to delay plans to go to Walt Disney World.

The park has closed its Hall of Presidents attraction in Orlando's Magic Kingdom.

The closure is only temporary.

It's so technicians can add an animatronic version of President Joe Biden.

This is far from the first time the Hall of Presidents has been updated.

The Hall is an original attraction which has been part of Disney World since the park opened in 1971.

Biden is enjoying a relatively speedy inclusion to the Hall.

Disney was overhauling the attraction with new technology at the same time former President Donald Trump was inaugurated, which made his animatronic delayed almost a year.

There's no estimate of when work will be finished and Biden will take his place in Disney history.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridapresidential inaugurationtheme parkentertainmentjoe bidenu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Lawmakers call for Newsom to allow CA theme parks to reopen
Docu-series gives audiences backstage pass to Animal Kingdom
Disney World plans to reopen 1 water park in 2021
CA 'getting closer' to issuing reopening guidance for theme parks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Nearly 2 years' worth of rainfall possible for part of SoCal
3 Black teens wrongly detained at SoCal Target store speak out
33 missing children recovered in joint LA-based operation
NYT: Trump, lawyer plotted to oust acting AG, undo election results
High-speed pursuit ends with crash near Gorman
The Standard hotel in West Hollywood closing indefinitely
Show More
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are leveling off in LA County
Revisit Vin Scully's call on Hank Aaron's 715th home run
Veteran-owned soap company gives back to the homeless
CA AG opens civil rights probe of LA County Sheriff's Department
California snorkeler bit by shark off coast of Maui
More TOP STORIES News