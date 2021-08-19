localish

Do you know what a carillon is? There are only 175 in the United States!

Do you know what a carillon is? There are only 175 in the U.S.

King of Prussia, Pa -- In the tower at Washington Memorial Chapel is an instrument called a carillon, it's like a piano but controls the chapel's bells.

There are only 175 carillons in the United States.



112 steps lead you up to the tower where the instrument is kept. Every Wednesday night during July and August, the Washington Memorial Chapel has free concerts where carillonneurs from all over the world come and play.

.
