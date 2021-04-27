explosion

Car explosion along Texas highway caught on video

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch: Car explodes along TX highway

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- A car explosion along a Texas highway was caught on camera Monday.

The video shows the moments the vehicle explodes on Highway 114 as cars drive by on the opposite side of the road in Southlake, Texas.

Despite the burst of flames, officials say no one was injured.

Police remind people that if you see your car smoking, safely pull over, and get out and away from the vehicle before calling for assistance.

"This video does look like something out of Hollywood, but things go wrong sometimes. Err on the side of caution. We like you and want you to be around awhile," the Southlake Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said the vehicle owner did everything right in this situation to help prevent more damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasexplosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
8 years after West fertilizer plant explosion, case remains unsolved
Stable caring for horses injured in Ontario explosion in need of help
Hero neighbor rescues 3 children from Valley Glen home explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Drive-by shooting suspect in standoff with police in Fullerton
Recall Newsom effort officially meets signature requirement, report says
Construction crane topples into Rancho Palos Verdes home
Man in body armor who was killed by police in Hollywood identified
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
Who are SoCal's top NFL draft prospects?
Video captures brawl inside airport in Miami; 1 arrested
Show More
Angels' Ohtani achieves feat not seen since Babe Ruth
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
Judge rejects warning claims by family of man killed in Malibu Creek State Park
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale
New mass-vaccination site opens at OC's Great Park
More TOP STORIES News