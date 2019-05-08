WATCH: Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car

NORWICH, N.Y. -- A student in New York has a bus driver to thank for potentially saving his life.Her quick action helped prevent what could have been a tragedy.Video from the bus in Norwich shows the bus stopped, preparing to drop off the boy.The bus' red lights were flashing and the arm was out at the time.That's when a car whizzes by, just as the bus doors opened and the student was getting ready to step out.Bus driver Samantha Call is being called a hero by the school district and police for grabbing the boy, and telling him to wait.