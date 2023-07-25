Expensive water bill? Expert gives tips on ways to cut your home use and save money

Water bills can be a big expense for many people, so we spoke with a water efficiency expert about ways to cut down on your water use in every part of your home.

Water bills can be a big expense for many people, so we spoke with a water efficiency expert about ways to cut down on your water use in every part of your home.

Krista Guerrero with the Metropolitan Water District says the first thing you should do is to check for leaks in your home.

Leaks can be a major drain on your bank account and officials say the first place to look is inside your bathroom. Guerrero said the top water-wasting culprit is your toilet but there's a simple way to check for a leak.

"You take some food coloring, put it in the toilet tank, wait about 15-20 minutes. If it's in the bowl, you know you have a leak. We can get that fixed and that saves thousands of gallons a year," she added.

You can check for other leaks by using the water meter. First, turn off everything that uses water in and around your home, then check the meter. If it's still spinning, you've got a leak.

Some other ways to save on water in the bathroom include taking showers that only last for one song, and turning the water off while brushing your teeth, shaving or washing your face.

You can also install aerators or a WaterSense-certified faucet. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, that can cut your sink's water flow by up to 30% - without sacrificing water pressure.

One more suggestion that might sound strange: Put something weighted inside the toilet tank such as water bottles filled with sand.

"You shouldn't notice a change in your flush power. It just keeps less water in the tank. You may see a little less water in your bowl, but you should be fine," Guerrero said.

As for the kitchen, she recommends not thawing out meat by running it under water. Instead, use a microwave or put it in the fridge overnight.

And when you're ready to clean up, make sure to scrape food off of plates rather than rinsing them before placing them in the dishwasher.

Lastly, in the laundry room, make sure to run only full loads of laundry and skip the extra rinse cycle.

