Water main break in Hollywood sends river gushing down streets

An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An underground water main break in Hollywood sent a fountain gushing 30 to 40 feet into the air and rivers flooding down local streets Thursday night.

The break was on the 6000 block of Fountain Avenue just north of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Thousands of gallons of water from the main break were flooding down the street, causing a hazard for residents in the area. Firefighters were on scene.

It took about an hour to get the water shut off. The break left a large sinkhole open on the street.

There were no injuries immediately reported. The damage to property was still being assessed.