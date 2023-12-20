Water main break shuts down street, leaves Studio City homes without service

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An underground pipe broke in Studio City, shutting down a street and leaving more than a dozen homes without water service on Tuesday.

Residents had feared that the water-main break on Alomar Drive was also opening a sinkhole, but the good news was that those concerns were unfounded.

The break had caused some cracks to appear in the street, and more opened up when fire trucks drove down the street to respond. Firefighters shut down Alomar to all vehicle traffic as Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews worked to fix the main.

The main break left 13 homes without water service. But residents were thankful the repair work was relatively quick and no sinkhole was formed.

"So happy they shut this down because God forbid who knows what could have happened if we didn't have such a quick response from the fire department and they shut it down immediately," said neighborhood resident Tyler Brown. "Because there's probably 20 to 30 heavy trucks that come up here every single day."

No injuries were reported. The water flowed down into a storm drain and did not saturate the hillsides.