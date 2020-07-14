Water main leak in Redlands may leave 23K customers without water, officials say

A water main leak in the city of Redlands may leave 23,000 customers without water, officials said.
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A water main leak in the city of Redlands may leave 23,000 customers without water, officials said.

City officials said in a press release that the leak in a water transmission line at a pumping station near Ford Park is spilling an average of five million gallons of water each day.

Crews are working to identify the exact source of the leak and repairs could take several days. The leak happened Monday.

"Up to 23,000 water customers over a large portion of the City could experience low to no water pressure as a result of the leak," the statement said.

Customers in the area impacted are asked to store water in containers and tubs, and to limit water use to essential needs until further notice.

"Water quality is currently unaffected, but if water pressure drops below a critical level, boil water notices will be issued," officials said.

Officials initially put the number of customers affected at 35,000.

An information line has been established for updates at (909) 798-7687.
redlandssan bernardino countywaterwater leak
