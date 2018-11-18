Watts family shooting leaves 1 dead, others wounded

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of shooting his own family members, killing one, before police opened fire on the suspect in Watts on Sunday.

By , Leanne Suter and ABC7.com staff
WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man is accused of shooting members of his own family and fatally shooting his girlfriend before police opened fire on the suspect in Watts, according to family members.

A radio call at 5:40 a.m. Sunday prompted a patrol unit to respond to the area of 95th Street and Defiance Avenue, where officers carried out multiple victims and confronted the armed suspect before an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police confirmed one woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Relatives say the suspect, his uncle and grandmother were hospitalized in critical condition. A 5-year-old also suffered a minor injury.

Police said it's not clear whether the suspect was wounded by police gunfire or if it was a self-inflicted wound. No officers were injured.

The identities of the suspect and the deceased victim were not released.

Friends and family of the girlfriend said the couple had a violent and troubled relationship.

In an interview at the scene, a woman who identified herself as the gunman's mother told reporters that her son called her moments after opening fire on members of their family.

"All he did was call and told me, he said, 'Mom, I just killed somebody,'" the woman, who gave her name only as Cheryl, said.

"What? Wait a minute, hold up," she replied. "Let me go get me a beer or two 'cause I know you didn't say what you just said."

She went on to say she has no idea what happened.

"I don't know, he just snapped," Cheryl said. "You know, 'cause he's that type of person, he just snapped."

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinghomicidelapdlos angeles police departmentLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyWatts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting shuts down SB 101 in East Hollywood
Thousand Oaks shooting: Loved ones lay to rest Justin Meek
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 91 percent
Denver Broncos win 23-22 against Los Angeles Chargers
Walt Disney's Los Angeles story
Trump tours SoCal fire devastation
Democrat Cisneros wins OC's 39th district
2 killed in Long Beach shooting
Show More
Chipotle manager fired after refusing to serve customers in viral video
Disney details new 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' attractions
Family: North Carolina teacher missing in Mexico killed
Spark of Love: Collected toys will help Ventura County residents
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 76 in Butte Co. with winds ahead
More News