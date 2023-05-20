Mother's Day fire destroys Watts home that family owned for 90 years

A family in Watts is making a plea for help after an electrical fire destroyed their home on Mother's Day. The family owned the home for 90 years, passing it down from generation to generation.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family in Watts is making a plea for help after an electrical fire destroyed their home on Mother's Day.

LaShell Lewis says her mother was in the hospital at the time.

She was supposed to be home, but doctors decided to keep her for a few more days. The fire started in her room.

Her son was home when it broke out, but he managed to escape. He says the flames took off quickly.

The family says a power surge is to blame.

"I just thank God that he intervened some way, that they didn't release her and she's still in the hospital," Lewis said. "Just for her to know that she's not coming home to her house is just devastating."

The family has owned the home for 90 years, passing it down from generation to generation, but they did not have insurance.

They have set up a GoFundMe page hoping to make repairs.