Ring doorbell video captures arrest of suspect in deadly Wisconsin parade crash

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (KABC) -- Doorbell camera video appears to show the arrest of the man believed to have plowed an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more.In the footage captured by a Ring camera, Darrell Brooks Jr. is seen knocking on the front door of a home and then telling the owner he was waiting for an Uber. Brooks also said he was homeless.Moments later, police arrive and Brooks puts his hands in the air and surrenders.The homeowner had no idea Brooks was the suspect and asked him to leave when he saw police closing in.Brooks on Tuesday was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.Additional charges related to the sixth death and the more than 60 people injured will be coming later this week or next, said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper. The criminal complaint said 62 people were injured, up from the 48 previously announced by police.Brooks' bail was set at $5 million, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14.Brooks is accused of speeding away from police and entering the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday night, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Another officer fired three shots into the vehicle, but it did not stop.