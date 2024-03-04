Man arrested for trying to steal Waymo robotaxi in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A reportedly homeless man was arrested after authorities say he tried to steal a fully autonomous vehicle in downtown Los Angeles.

The Waymo vehicle, a white Jaguar sedan, had just dropped off a passenger near Main and 1st streets when 33-year-old Vincent Maurice Jones got in Saturday night.

According to a report from the L.A. Times, Jones is homeless but police could not confirm that.

Police say he managed to get inside the vehicle but was unable to work the controls.

Waymo's communication system warned him to get out before calling the police. Jones was arrested for attempted grand theft auto.

The incident came just days after California authorized the company to expand services of its fleet of robotaxis in L.A. That gave the company the green light to deploy its robotaxis on local roads and freeways at speeds up to 65 miles per hour.