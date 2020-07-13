Sheep that went missing after Fourth of July weekend reunited with family at Riverside ranch

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A beloved sheep is back home with his family after getting out of his enclosure at a Riverside ranch over the Fourth of July weekend.The sheep caught the attention of police and eventually went viral on social media.King Solomon is back home and safe with his family after being on the lam for nearly a week.The sheep, who would normally travel with the family, had gotten too big to go.So, on a recent trip he was left home in the company of the other animals on the ranch."We couldn't take him with us, and so the fireworks started going off here on the ranch, and no one was here to console him and he made a break for it," said Dawn Jones.Solomon has been with Dawn Jones and her family since he was a lamb.He came along four years ago as Jones was struggling with her health following an organ transplant."Everybody here at our property came from kind of a last chance, so he fit right in and he was our mascot and he resembled all of us in that even the discarded have something to offer," Jones said.In the years that followed they formed a tight bond. So much so, Jones knew where Solomon had been heading when he got loose."He goes to Dunkin' Donuts because we walk him to Dunkin' Donuts," Jones said with a laugh.But instead of getting doughnuts that day, he gained some viral fame.He ran into Riverside police, who got a call about the wayward sheep.Last Wednesday, Riverside County Animal Control gave Solomon a lift home, ending his adventures for now."He's back and it's kind of business as usual, although he is a little more friendly," Jones said.