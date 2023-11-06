A man was arrested after police found a massive stash of weapons after responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Massive stash of weapons found after reports of shooting at DTLA apartment complex

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested after police found a massive stash of weapons while responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers responded to the building on Olympic Boulevard near Olive Street Sunday morning after reports of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were led to what they say looked like a weapons factory.

Neighbors reported that the man had been acting irate, leading authorities to evacuate the building. The man, identified as Roy Allen Henson, then fired about 15 to 20 more shots, police said.

Eventually, he surrendered and was arrested. He did not have any weapons on him, but inside the apartment, police say they found a cache of weapons and gear, including ammunition, guns, a camouflage suit and tactical gear.

The bomb squad was even called out to check on a possible grenade, which turned out to be a replica.

Police say there was no indication the man was planning any kind of attack, but added the contents inside the apartment were shocking.

Henson, 39, was booked for unlawful discharge of a weapon and gross negligence. He has since bailed out of jail on $35,000 bond.