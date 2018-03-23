The three-day rainstorm brought much-needed water to California, which has been drying up despite a wet 2017.In Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where much of the heavy rainfall happened during the storm, most areas reported getting more than 5 inches.More than 10 inches was reported in parts of the Sierra Nevada and central coast, as well as 31 inches in the Tuolumne Meadows in the Sierra.In Los Angeles County, most areas received around 2 inches of rain, with some areas getting 3 inches.During those rainy days, the California Highway Patrol reported receiving more than 1,900 calls in total for weather-related crashes.