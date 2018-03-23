WEATHER

3-day storm brought more than 5 inches of rain to parts of the Southland

Sandbags and K-rails show murky and debris water flowing down a street in Los Angeles County amid a storm. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The three-day rainstorm brought much-needed water to California, which has been drying up despite a wet 2017.

In Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where much of the heavy rainfall happened during the storm, most areas reported getting more than 5 inches.

More than 10 inches was reported in parts of the Sierra Nevada and central coast, as well as 31 inches in the Tuolumne Meadows in the Sierra.

In Los Angeles County, most areas received around 2 inches of rain, with some areas getting 3 inches.

During those rainy days, the California Highway Patrol reported receiving more than 1,900 calls in total for weather-related crashes.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
