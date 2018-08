EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Grapevine in Kern County on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The temblor struck at 9:36 a.m. 9.9 miles northwest of Grapevine and 21.1 miles south of Bakersfield, USGS said.Residents in the South Bay reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.