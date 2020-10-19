Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning

The quake hit at 1:54 p.m. in the ocean just south of the Alaska peninsula and was followed by aftershocks measuring 5.2 and 4.3.
It was initially estimated at 7.4 and then the magnitude was upgraded to 7.5.
Southern California officials say there is no threat of tsunami off the coast here.
No current alerts/warnings for Southern California for this 7.4 #earthquake off the coast of Alaska.— Ready Los Angeles County (@ReadyLACounty) October 19, 2020
Local, state, federal authorities will continue to monitor for any developments. https://t.co/IGPZ3glQba