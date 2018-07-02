WEATHER

Beach lightning safety tips

EMBED </>More Videos

501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959. (AccuWeather)

Summer is a great time to enjoy the beach, but all beachgoers should be aware of lightning safety.

On June 24, 33-year-old James Barton was fatally struck by lightning at Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida. AccuWeather says 501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Lifeguards in Florida are equipped with sky scans that help detect lightning and are trained to watch storms on the beach.

AccuWeather says the best way to avoid lightning on the beach is to pack lightly to be able to move quickly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherbeacheslightningstorm
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Thursday
Hurricane Lane weakens but still packing wallop
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas
Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in IE communities
More Weather
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
New, non-drug treatment offers relief for dry eyes
Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Fwy near Beaumont
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
Ohio State suspends Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Jimmy Bennett speaks out about abuse allegations against Asia Argento
Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges
Police looking for suspect who gunned down man in Santa Ana
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
More News