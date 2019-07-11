Weather

VIDEO: Children's playset in Texas backyard leveled by heavy rains, strong winds

WEATHERFORD, Texas (KABC) -- Many people in Texas are starting to feel the impact of Tropical Storm Barry that formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday.

Footage from a backyard camera shows the heavy rains and strong winds knocking down and destroying an entire children's play set in Weatherford.

All residents living in the Gulf Coast region are being warned about the weather and are urged to take precautions for the rest of the week.

The tropical weather system is expected to hit the region this weekend as Hurricane Barry.
