hurricane dorian

Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Hurricane Dorian churns in Atlantic

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A beachgoer found a package of cocaine washed up on a Florida beach by Hurricane Dorian.

As the storm skirted Florida's coastline Tuesday, the beachgoer found the package. Police said the package contained a kilogram of cocaine, which is typically worth thousands of dollars on the street.

Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall told local newspaper Florida Today the beachgoer spotted the cocaine while watching the rough surf Tuesday and told a nearby police officer.

The package was labeled "dinamitar," which mean "dynamite" in Spanish. Police say the cocaine will be destroyed.

The brick washed ashore in Melbourne days after a beachgoer in nearby Cocoa Beach reportedly found a duffle bag stuffed with more than $300,000 worth of cocaine. According to Florida Today, the bag contained 15 wrapped bricks of powdered cocaine.

"There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere," Cocoa Beach Police Department Manny Hernandez told the newspaper. "We're telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose."

Federal customs agents took custody of the cocaine from Cocoa Beach, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridacocaineillegal drugsbizarrehurricane doriandrughurricanedrugssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
'Total devastation:' 7 dead, Bahamas remains stunned after Hurricane Dorian
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
$50K reward offered after 18-year-old fatally shot in Santa Ana
VIDEO: Victorville suspect hits deputy, opens fire during altercation
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, Georgia
15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game
Coyote with toy stuck on mouth found dead in Echo Park yard
Show More
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
Popularity of non-alcoholic drinks surge with nudge from youth, sober
LAUSD to require two school lockdown drills each year
VIDEO: Strangers pull man from burning car in Texas
L.A. City Council to vote on plan to allow removal of homeless from fire zones
More TOP STORIES News