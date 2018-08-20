WEATHER

Lightning DOES strike in the same place twice and other myths debunked

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains why some commonly held beliefs about lightning are in fact false. (Shutterstock)

Think lightning never strikes in the same place twice? Some commonly held beliefs about lightning are actually incorrect.

Lightning can hit the same location more than once, AccuWeather explains. The Empire State Building, for instance, gets struck dozens of times every year.

Another lightning myth that you shouldn't trust is the belief that someone who has been struck by lightning shouldn't be touched. The myth states that a lightning strike causes a person to be electrically charged, making them dangerous to come in contact with. But there is no electrical charge. Someone who has just been struck by lightning should be tended to immediately.

Another myth: the concept of "heat lightning." When you see what appears to be this phenomenon, it just means there's a storm far away.

One commonly held belief that is true, however, is that you shouldn't get in the shower during a lightning storm, as lightning can flow through pipes.

See more lightning myths and fun facts in the video above and on AccuWeather's site.
Related Topics:
weatherlightningweatheraccuweatherstorm
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Monday
Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas
Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in IE communities
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mexican state confirms man arrested by ICE in IE is wanted for homicide
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Police find meth in car after man passes out at OC McD's drive-thru
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
710 Fwy lanes closing for construction in 3 SoCal areas
Tommy Lasorda to be honored with Celebration of Life award
Show More
Measles warning issued in Santa Monica
VIDEO: Suspects run over woman after trying to snatch purse
Here's why you shouldn't flush your contact lenses
Motorcyclist killed in 91 Freeway crash in Anaheim
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
More News