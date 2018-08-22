WEATHER

WATCH: Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at Russian seaside resort

A dust devil sent sunbathers at a Russian seaside resort running for cover as it tore across the beach, sending towels and beach furniture flying. (Elena Konovalova/Storyful)

GELENDZHIK, Russia --
A dust devil sent sunbathers at a Russian seaside resort running for cover as it tore across the beach, sending towels and beach furniture flying.

The frightening scene unfolded on Sunday in the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik. Video shot from a nearby gazebo showed the whirlwind forming over the beach and eventually moving out onto the water as tourists and birds sought cover. In addition to beach towels, deck chairs and even a small boat became airborne at one point.

Elena Konovalova, who shot video of the dust devil, said in a post on the Russian-language social networking website VK that nobody was hurt in the incident.
