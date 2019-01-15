Encino mudslide: 14 other homes under voluntary evacuation

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Fourteen Encino homes were placed under voluntary evacuation after a guest home in the area was pushed off its foundation by heavy mud flows.
The mud and debris that came down Monday is about 8 feet deep, and it moved a guest house off its foundation. That structure was red tagged, meaning it has been deemed too dangerous to enter.
The adjacent main home was also damaged. Fortunately, the people who live there were not injured.
Now as more rain continues to fall, firefighters fear that the situation could get worse.
"We want them to be voluntarily evacuated. They're not under threat at this moment. It's static - the movement of the hillside, we're not seeing it, but there is a potential," said Erik Scott with LAFD.
One resident, who has lived in the area for 20 years, says she is worried that her home could incur damage from the rain.
"That can be replaced, this cannot," said Susan Richman as she held her dog in her arms. "A life is more important. All the neighbors have been alerted. We are all just watching and waiting, and we are all packed and ready to go on the street here."
