Encino guest house pushed off foundation by heavy debris flow

Hundreds of feet of mud slammed and an Encino home and guest house during a rainstorm across the Southland on Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Building and Safety officials red-tagged a guest home in the 17900 block of W. Boris Drive after it was moved off of its foundation by debris flow.


The main house is yellow-tagged and all residents living inside are staying elsewhere, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. No other structures were damaged.

Storm sets daily rainfall record in Burbank, other parts of SoCal

The LAFD said approximately 250 feet of mud hit the buildings.

A geologist is evaluating the hillside and up to 12 additional homes are potentially in a slide zone, but the final determination has not yet been made.

SoCal storms continue Tuesday with threat of flooding, mudslides

Results from the geologist's survey will determine whether at-risk homes will need to be evacuated.
