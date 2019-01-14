Encino guest house pushed off foundation by heavy debris flow

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Hundreds of feet of mud slammed an Encino home and guest house during a rainstorm across the Southland on Monday.
Building and Safety officials red-tagged a guest home in the 17900 block of W. Boris Drive after it was moved off of its foundation by debris flow.
WALL OF MUD: heavy rain leads to debris flow that damaged home & guest house 17986 W. Boris Dr #Encino no one injured. @ABC7 11pm #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/wuV4imOQlU— Eileen Frere (@abc7eileen) January 15, 2019
The main house is yellow-tagged and all residents living inside are staying elsewhere, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. No other structures were damaged.
The LAFD said approximately 250 feet of mud hit the buildings.
A geologist is evaluating the hillside and up to 12 additional homes are potentially in a slide zone, but the final determination has not yet been made.
Results from the geologist's survey will determine whether at-risk homes will need to be evacuated.