Excessive heat warnings in place for SoCal all week

A strong high-pressure system is bringing a new heat wave to Southern California this week.An excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday, as well as high-surf advisories for the beaches.Temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach 96 degrees on Tuesday.It's going to be even hotter in the valleys and Inland Empire as the high temperature in those areas on Tuesday will be 104.Expect a surf of 3-5 feet at the beaches, where temperatures will creep into the low 80s amid some humidity.There will be a high of 87 and some unhealthy air in the mountain communities on Tuesday.Deserts will be sweltering with a dry, hot high of 108.