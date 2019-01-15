The cold heavy rain is expected to continue Tuesday across Southern California, with thunderstorms possible over some of the vulnerable burn areas.A number of flash flood watches and evacuation orders are in place across the region, as the rain is not expected to let up until Friday. Cold temperatures and gusty winds are also expected in some areas.The first of the back-to-back storms moved into the region Monday morning, starting in Santa Barbara and moving down the coastline into Los Angeles and Orange counties. The precipitation set a one-day rainfall record in Burbank.People living in areas impacted by recent wildfires should be prepared for the possibility of mudslides and flash flooding, as the hillsides have been left with little vegetation to absorb the flow of water.Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect heavy rain and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday, with a high of 60 degrees. The showers will be light on Wednesday and then another heavy storm moves in Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire could see up to 3 inches of rain Tuesday along with debris flows and a high of 59.Beaches will see rain, with high surf in the 5-8 foot range and a high of 61.Mountain areas will be snowy and windy, with 4-8 inches of snow at elevations over 7,000 feet and a high temperature of just 36, dropping to 25 overnight.Deserts will see rain with a high of 53 degrees.The rain will continue through most of the week. Tuesday should see some lighter rain, but then another strong storm is moving in Wednesday, accompanied by heavy rain and likely flooding.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.