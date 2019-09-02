hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian: Florida woman wraps home in plastic to protect from flooding as storm approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Hurricanes Matthew and Irma brought devastating flooding to parts of Jacksonville, and many residents rebuilt their homes on stilts. As Hurricane Dorian approaches, though, some residents are taking unique precautions to protect their property.

In an interview with Jacksonville television station WJAX, Brittany Vidal explained how she wrapped her home with 6-millimeter plastic secured with duct tape and nearly 300 sandbags.

Vidal's home flooded during both Matthew and Irma. She's considering raising the house but is trying the plastic wrap for now.

"Hopefully our barricade will do something for us this year," Vidal said.

Vidal lives in what is considered Zone A, which along with Zone B houses close to 149,000 people who were asked to evacuate ahead of the storm. Vidal said she plans to stay put for the time being.



Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that "only a small deviation" could draw the storm's dangerous core toward land.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridafloodinghurricane dorianu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Carriers offering free data, texting for those in Hurricane Dorian's path
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 bodies recovered after boat erupts in flames off Santa Cruz Island
Kaiser employees protest against working conditions
Death of inmate in Orange being investigated
Deputy-involved shooting in East LA leads to chase, crash
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
2 victims found stabbed inside a Koreatown Ralphs
Show More
Mother in custody after children left in hot car in La Mirada
100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County
Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
Jonas Brothers pay surprise visit to teen cancer patient
More TOP STORIES News