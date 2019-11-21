Foothill communities hit by rain, but avoid major flooding

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Communities along the 210 corridor that have seen flooding in past years didn't experience major problems with Wednesday's rain, because much of the hillside vegetation has grown back.Foothill cities like Glendora, Arcadia and Monrovia saw lightning and rain on Wednesday, but no major flooding.For many, that meant a chance to enjoy the change in weather, needed after a dry summer."It's very satisfying," said Richard Bentwood of Glendora, who went hiking with some friends in the cool temperatures. "Since I just hit 80 years old, I'm particularly thankful I can do this kind of stuff with these guys."Only a few years ago, some of those communities were hard hit by wildfires, leaving hillsides stripped bare. When the rains came, the water poured off the hills and flooded the streets. But since then, the vegetation has grown back, creating a better buffer.So now when locals hear there's rain in the forecast, they tend not to worry as much."I actually love the weather," said Jim Vernon of Covina. "When it's cool like this, it's great. I hope it stays like this for a while."