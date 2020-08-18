Heat wave still threatens California power grid with outages

California's power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system.The state avoided a third day of rolling blackouts on Monday, but officials warned of the possibility of more power interruptions to ease pressure on the electric grid.The California Independent System Operator had expected to make utilities start rotating blackouts to as many as 3.3 million homes and businesses on Monday. But the grid operator didn't push the emergency button, saying slightly lower temperatures and customer conservation eased the load.The National Weather Service noted that some coastal areas on Monday saw significantly decreased temperatures -- "in some cases by as much as 15-20 degrees'' -- in the morning and early afternoon hours thanks to lingering low clouds. But that relief wasn't expected to last, with Tuesday expected to produce sweltering temperatures and a heightened risk of wildfires that would last at least through Thursday.Flex Alerts urging customers across the state to conserve energy will be in effect each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an investigation into two smaller blackouts on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits again in many areas."Let me just make this crystal clear, we failed to predict and plan these shortages, and that's simply unacceptable," Newsom said during a Monday press conference. "I'm the governor, I'm ultimately accountable, and will ultimately take responsibility -- have taken, I assure you, responsibility -- to immediately address this issue and move forward to make sure this simply never happens again here in the state of California."The heat wave is the fourth to attack the region this summer as well as the longest and fiercest. It is caused by a strong ridge of high pressure anchored over Nevada, forecasters said.Monday afternoon, the NWS reported temperature record highs for an August 17 in Lancaster, which reached 110 degrees, and Palmdale, which reached 111.Orange County temperatures are expected to reach triple-digit territory for the first time since the heat wave began.An excessive heat warning, which has been extended since it was first issued last week, will be in force until 9 p.m. Thursday in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys, as well as the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains. The weather service said conditions in those areas will be "dangerously hot.'' In inland Orange County and the Santa Ana Mountains, the warning will expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.Along with torrid weather, the NWS forecast "elevated fire danger.'' The NWS has not issued any red flag warnings because winds have not been strong enough to meet NWS criteria, according to forecasters.