Heavy rain floods Los Angeles streets, strands man in river

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heavy rain Sunday flooded streets in North Hollywood and other parts of the region and led to at least one rescue from the Los Angeles River.

In North Hollywood, the rain puddled up deep on some streets, leading to tricky navigation for drivers and drenching splashes for pedestrians.

In Atwater Village, firefighters rescued a man who became stranded in the Los Angeles River near Los Feliz Boulevard.

The 40-year-old man became stranded in several feet of floodwater about 25 feet from shore. The water was flowing about 5 to 8 mph. It's not clear how he initially became stranded.

He was not hurt.
